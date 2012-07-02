UPDATE 2-US muni bond sales up 69 pct in first half of 2012

July 2 U.S. municipal bond sales totaled $191.7
billion in the first half of 2012, up 69 percent from the same
period in 2011 as states, cities and other issuers took
advantage of low interest rates to refund outstanding debt,
according to Thomson Reuters data on Monday.
Bond refundings accounted for 63.3 percent or $121.4 billion
of issuance, up 130.6 percent from the first half of 2011.
Me anwhile, yields hit all-time lows on Municipal Market Data's
benchmark triple-A scale ear lier this year.
Chris Mauro, director of municipal bond research at RBC
Capital Markets, said interest rates are expected to stay low
for the rest of 2012.
"There is no reason to believe refunding activity will
diminish," he said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the top underwriter
so far this year with 242 deals totaling just over $26 billion.
Citigroup came in second, with 254 deals totaling $22
billion, and J.P. Morgan Securities <JPM.N > was third, with 189
deals totaling $21.5 billion, according to the data.
The New York State Dormitory Authority was the top debt
issuer at $3.89 billion. Illinois was next at nearly $3.6
billion, followed by the Michigan Finance Authority at $3.45
billion. The Michigan authority also sold the biggest long-term
bond issue so far this year - $2.9 billion of unemployment
obligation assessment revenue bonds in June, Thomson Reuters
reported.
There were 15 long-term deals topping $1 billion in the $3.7
trillion muni market this year, with nine of them in the second
quarter.
June was the biggest month so far for issuance at $42.7
billion.