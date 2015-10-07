UPDATE 1-Japan's Murata sees slowdown in global smartphone market growth

* Sees global smartphone market slowing on weaker China
demand
* Could consider acquiring firms specialising in auto
components
(Adds background on smartphone market, CEO quotes)
CHIBA, Japan Oct 7 Global demand for
smartphones is likely to slow in the next fiscal year due to
weaker demand from the world's biggest market China, the head of
Japanese smartphone component maker Murata Manufacturing Co
told Reuters on Wednesday.
Chief Executive Tsuneo Murata said growth for the fiscal
year starting April 2016 would be in the high, single digits,
below the 12 percent growth forecast by the company for fiscal
2015/16.
Murata, however, said this slowdown was unlikely to hurt the
company's business because demand for the high-end phones it
provides parts for is expected to remain robust.
"Everyone seems to be worried about the future of the
smartphone market, but there should be no change to growth in
demand for high-speed and high-performance handsets," said
Murata, one of the sons of the Kyoto-based company's founder.
"Such high-end handsets need to use more of our products."
Weakness in China's smartphone market had prompted Mizuho
Securities to cut its rating on Murata to "underperform" from
"neutral" after market hours on Tuesday, driving the company's
shares to close down 4.6 percent on Wednesday compared to a 0.8
percent gain in the benchmark index.
Murata is the world's biggest supplier of ceramic
capacitors, tiny parts that control the flow of electricity in a
variety of products including smartphones and TVs. It also
controls 45 percent of the global market for surface acoustic
wave filters, a key smartphone part which handles radio signals.
The company's customers include most of the world's major
smartphone makers, including Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, but Murata said the firm was now
aiming to expand in areas outside smartphones, such as auto
components.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Reiji Murai; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)