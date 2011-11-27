Two top BSkyB shareholders to vote against Murdoch re-election-reports

LONDON Nov 27 Two top 10 shareholder in
BSkyB will vote against James Murdoch remaining as
chairman of the company at its AGM on Tuesday, according to
newspaper reports on Sunday.
The Sunday Telegraph said Legal and General (L&G) will vote
against Murdoch, while the Sunday Times said Kames Capital has
urged Murdoch to quit.
The Sunday Telegraoh said while L&G raised no ethical issues
about the way Murdoch operated, its concerns related to his
ability to retain independence following News Corp's
failed bid for the British broadcaster.
The Sunday Times also said Kames Capital will vote against
his re-election as it wants an independent chairman.
L&G has a 2.9 percent stake in BSkyB, while Kames Capital
has 1.6 percent, according to Reuters data.
Earlier this month, the company's independent directors
unanimously backed James Murdoch as chairman in a letter
addressing shareholders' concerns about his suitability
following the phone-hacking scandal at the News of the World.
