Rupert Murdoch close to finalizing divorce - report

Nov 19 Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of News Corp
and 21st Century Fox, and his wife of 14
years, Wendi Deng Murdoch, are close to settling their divorce,
according to a report in the New York Times.
They are scheduled to appear on Wednesday at New York State
Supreme Court in Manhattan. A clerk for the court confirmed to
Reuters a preliminary conference for the Murdochs is scheduled
on Wednesday.
William Zabel, an attorney for Deng, and Ira Garr, a lawyer
for Murdoch, did not immediately return calls for comment.
Murdoch filed for divorce from Deng in June seeking to end a
marriage that had been irretrievably broken.
Murdoch and Deng had a prenuptial agreement and the New York
Times cited people close to Murdoch who described the settlement
negotiations as amicable.