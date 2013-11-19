版本:
Rupert Murdoch close to finalizing divorce - report

Nov 19 Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of News Corp and 21st Century Fox, and his wife of 14 years, Wendi Deng Murdoch, are close to settling their divorce, according to a report in the New York Times.

They are scheduled to appear on Wednesday at New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan. A clerk for the court confirmed to Reuters a preliminary conference for the Murdochs is scheduled on Wednesday.

William Zabel, an attorney for Deng, and Ira Garr, a lawyer for Murdoch, did not immediately return calls for comment.

Murdoch filed for divorce from Deng in June seeking to end a marriage that had been irretrievably broken. Murdoch and Deng had a prenuptial agreement and the New York Times cited people close to Murdoch who described the settlement negotiations as amicable.
