INSIGHT-Murdoch's dynastic dream slips from his grasp

LONDON Aug 8 It was one of many strange moments
in a hearing rich in absurdity. As British lawmakers questioned
Rupert Murdoch last month over whether his News of the World
journalists broke the law by hacking into mobile phones, the
80-year-old Australian-born boss of media giant News Corporation
began to reminiscence about his late father.
"I just want to say that I was brought up by a father who
was not rich, but who was a great journalist, and he, just
before he died, bought a small paper, specifically in his will
saying that he was giving me the chance to do good," Murdoch
said.
Member of Parliament Damian Collins tried to get the hearing
back on track, but Murdoch, sitting beside his son James, the
head of News Corp's non-U.S. interests, continued: "That just
addresses the question of it being a family business. I would
love to see my sons and daughters follow that route -- if they
are interested."
What Murdoch's children are interested in may no longer
matter. Seasoned Murdoch-watchers and corporate crisis experts
say Murdoch's dream of having one of his own take over his media
empire is fading, and could be the next casualty in a crisis
that has already killed a newspaper, cost two of Britain's top
police officers their jobs and left British Prime Minister David
Cameron struggling to explain why he hired a former News of the
World editor as his communications chief.
The scandal has also opened up splits in the family. On Aug.
5, News Corp said Elisabeth Murdoch, Rupert's eldest
child from his second marriage to Anna Torv, would not take a
seat on its board as expected. A company insider said
Elisabeth's position had become untenable after she lashed out
at her brother James and ex-News of the World editor Rebekah
Brooks, blaming them for the crisis, before flying out of
Britain on holiday just as the rest of the clan was gathering in
London to deal with the crisis.
"At some point, the whole family becomes more of a
liability than an asset," says Sydney Finkelstein, professor of
management at Dartmouth College and author of the book "Why
Smart Executives Fail".
JAMES
Murdoch has spent decades grooming his three children from
his second marriage to inherit the company built on the
foundations that his father Keith left him.
In the past few years it was James who emerged as the
favourite. After dropping out of Harvard, Murdoch's second son
helped start hip-hop record label Rawkus Records -- which News
Corp soon bought, returning James to the family fold. After
turning around StarTV in Asia he became chief executive of
British satellite broadcaster BSkyB , in which News Corp
owns a large minority stake.
His appointment at age 30 to run a FTSE-100 company sparked
complaints about nepotism, but he proved a capable executive. In
2007, he took over as head of News Corp's operations in Europe,
Asia and the Middle East.
James, now 38, was far away in Hong Kong when the worst of
the phone hacking so far uncovered happened, but he has been
drawn into multiple investigations connected to the affair
because of suspicions the company later covered up its
activities.
In particular, British lawmakers want him to explain when
he discovered that the hacking, which included listening to the
voicemails of a missing school girl who was later found
murdered, was more widespread than a single "rogue reporter", a
line the company maintained until earlier this year.
MP Tom Watson, Murdoch's most dogged parliamentary
questioner, asked him whether he knew about a crucial email that
proved more than one reporter was involved.
James replied: "No, I was not aware of that at the time."
Two days later, however, News International's recently
departed chief counsel of 26 years' standing, Tom Crone, and
ex-News of the World editor Colin Myler released a statement
saying they had told Murdoch about the email at the time.
Murdoch said he stood by his statement and is expected this week
to submit a written clarification of his evidence to the
parliamentary committee. The committee may recall him in person.
Despite the heat, BSkyB directors voted unanimously last
month to keep James as chair. His performance in parliament was
generally applauded by U.S. shareholders -- although it was less
well received in Britain, where commentators thought him at
times evasive and arrogant.
"Leaving aside any question of moral culpability -- and we
don't know the answers to all these questions yet -- even if you
give him all the benefit of all the doubt going, it's not a very
competent performance," says British writer and media consultant
Steve Hewlett. "The picture that James presented of himself was
essentially as a dupe. Would you trust this man with your
pension fund? Irrespective of what emerges, it's very hard to
see how James succeeds his father."
The News Corp insider said there was now "a degree of
uncertainty" over the succession but no major changes expected
in the short term, although the person acknowledged that the
company had been repeatedly surprised by the developments of the
past weeks and could be surprised again.
Top crisis PR guru Richard Levick, who has advised companies
and governments on crises including Guantanamo Bay and and the
recent Wall Street crash, says: "They're wise not to be moving
the deckchairs right now because they don't know what's going to
be happening next. They have not been in front of this crisis.
They have been behind it all along."
A News Corp official declined to comment on the record for
this article.
ELISABETH
Earlier this year, Rupert paved the way for Elisabeth to
rejoin the company as a senior executive by agreeing to buy her
television company Shine for 415 million pounds ($675 million).
The deal -- brokered before the News of the World scandal
really blew open -- sparked a shareholder lawsuit by a trustee
for several retirement funds.
"Murdoch is causing News Corp to pay $675 million for
nepotism," said the lawsuit filed in Delaware's Chancery Court,
which News Corp is contesting, adding that Rupert was treating
the company "like a family candy jar".
On Friday, Viet Dinh, the board member in charge of
corporate governance, issued a statement saying Elisabeth's
nomination to the board would be "delayed" at her own request.
"Both Elisabeth and the Board hope this decision reaffirms that
News Corp aspires to the highest standards of corporate
governance," he said.
Elisabeth, 42, has successfully run her own company and
perhaps more importantly is untainted by the hacking scandal.
She quit BSkyB, where she had been managing director, in 2000
after falling out with executives at the British broadcaster.
In the years since, she built Shine TV into one of Britain's
biggest television production companies through an aggressive
acquisition strategy as well as hit shows like Masterchef and
critically acclaimed dramas such as Spooks.
Elisabeth and her second husband, public relations guru
Matthew Freud, the great-grandson of Sigmund Freud, form the
core of a powerful web of friends that includes Prime Minister
Cameron and ex-News of the World editor Brooks.
She and her husband sometimes departed from the company line
before last month's falling-out. Last year, Freud told the New
York Times he was "ashamed and sickened" by the journalistic
standards of Roger Ailes, head of News Corp's conservative U.S.
network Fox News, and said he was "by no means alone within the
family or the company" in his views.
And while Elisabeth may be an accomplished businesswoman,
it would be a huge leap from running a 300-million-pound
privately owned company to a $33 billion public corporation,
says Finkelstein. "I can't imagine another company's board of
directors feeling confident about Liz Murdoch as CEO. If it
happens, it would be a royal ascension to the throne, not world
class corporate governance," he says