Police payment emails growing worry for Murdoch execs

* Lawyers first assembled and reviewed messages in 2007
* Emails ignored until 2011
* Growing fear of U.S. Justice Department inquiry
* Parliament to seek input from second Murdoch law firm
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Aug 19 Executives at Rupert
Murdoch's UK-based News International are concerned that emails
discussing questionable payments made to police by the News of
the World may prove more problematic than those that discuss
phone hacking, sources familiar with investigations into the
shuttered tabloid's reporting practices said.
There are growing concerns inside the company that evidence
of questionable payments to police -- or other British public
officials -- could fuel investigations by U.S. authorities into
possible breaches of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA),
an American law that prohibits corrupt payments to foreign
government officials. News International is owned by New
York-based News Corp .
"We're more frightened by the (U.S. Justice Department) than
we are of Scotland Yard," a source close to News Corp who was
briefed about the content of the emails told Reuters. "All
Scotland Yard can go after is News International but the Justice
Department can go after all of News Corporation."
Thousands of News of the World emails were assembled in 2007
when News International executives and lawyers at an outside
firm were preparing responses to a litigation threat lodged by
Clive Goodman, a former reporter for the News of the World, who
was jailed for hacking into voicemail messages of aides to
Britain's Royal family.
The emails sat ignored for years in the archives of London
law firm Harbottle & Lewis. News International retrieved them
earlier this year and showed them to Ken MacDonald, a former
Director of Public Prosecutions for England and Wales and a
member of the House of Lords. MacDonald recently told Parliament
that after he read the messages in May, it had taken him "about
three minutes, maybe five minutes" to determine that they
contained evidence of possible criminality.
The company subsequently turned over the e-mails to London's
Metropolitan police, who shortly after receiving them set up a
team to investigate payments to police officers. The company
later authorized Harbottle & Lewis to cooperate with
parliamentary and police investigators.
While much has been made of emails related to the phone
hacking scandal, which since July has sparked a flurry of
resignations within the company and Scotland Yard, some at News
International are more worried by emails referring to payments
to police.
The source close to News Corp said lawyers hired by News
International were soon expected to question journalists at more
than one of Murdoch's British publications about possible
payments to both UK police officers and other British public
officials.
Last month News Corp hired Mark Mendelsohn, who served as
the deputy chief of the Fraud Section in the Criminal Division
of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). Mendelsohn is
internationally acknowledged and respected as the architect and
key enforcement official of the DOJ's Foreign Corrupt Practices
Act enforcement program.
Reuters is a competitor of Dow Jones Newswires, the
financial news agency that News International's New York-based
parent company News Corp acquired along with the Wall Street
Journal in 2007.
GREEN BOOK
The source close to News Corp said the email traffic
indicates Goodman and the then-editor of the News of the World,
Andy Coulson, agreed that an unnamed police contact should
receive a "four-figure sum" for leaking a confidential file
known as the "green book" containing information about the
movements, locations and phone numbers of members of the royal
family.
The source said the dossier held by Harbottle & Lewis also
included financial records showing the precise amount mentioned
in the e-mail traffic was paid out in cash. The payment was made
on or about the same day of the alleged e-mail exchange, to a
recipient who used a pseudonym.
The source, and a second source briefed on the matter, said
the evidence available to News International now indicates that
neither the paper nor its outside lawyers sought to review the
archived evidence relating to police corruption, or to further
examine its content, between the time the material was sent to
storage in 2008 and its retrieval earlier this year.
A spokeswoman for News International said she could not
discuss the emails or how the company handled them due to a
continuing investigation by British police.
Harbottle & Lewis says it has been asked by police to not
make public the emails' contents "to preserve the integrity of
their criminal investigation."
On Thursday, parliamentary officials were expected to ask
News International to authorize Burton Copeland, a second
outside law firm retained by the publisher, to help the company
look into questionable practices, the source close to News Corp
told Reuters.
"LARGE NUMBER OF EMAILS"
In February, 2007, not long after Goodman pleaded guilty to
phone hacking charges, Les Hinton, then News International's
executive chairman, wrote to Goodman to fire him, according to
documents made public on Tuesday by a parliamentary committee.
A month later, Goodman sent a letter to News International's
human resources director appealing his sacking. In it, Goodman
claimed his activities were carried out with "full knowledge" of
other executives at the paper. Goodman noted that even after he
was jailed, the News of the World "continued to employ me for a
substantial part of my custodial sentence."
As a result of Goodman's claims, the company launched both
an internal review of relevant evidence -- by News
International's human resources and legal affairs directors --
and a further review by Harbottle & Lewis.
In a submission to parliament, Jon Chapman, News
International legal director in 2007, said he and personnel
chief Daniel Cloke went through a "large number of emails" to
try to determine whether a "limited and specified number of
individuals" knew about Goodman's involvement in phone hacking.
They found "no such evidence," Chapman said. He said Hinton
subsequently asked that outside lawyers review the same emails
looking for the same kind of evidence.
In its submission to Parliament, Harbottle & Lewis said News
International asked the firm to look through five batches of
News of the World emails for evidence that certain individuals
knew of Goodman's involvement in phone hacking or that other
journalists were involved in phone hacking.
The law firm emphasized it "was not retained to look for
evidence of wider criminal activities and did not do so," and
said it was only "being asked to assist News International in
dealing with Mr. Goodman's internal appeal against his
dismissal."
The law firm said the e-mails it collected were shipped to
an outside storage company in November 2008 and were not
retrieved until March 25 of this year, when the firm reached
into its archives at the request of News International lawyers.
(Editing by Martin Howell, Simon Robinson and Sara Ledwith)