UPDATE 4-Murdoch hacking scandal piles pressure on UK government

By Georgina Prodhan and Kate Holton
LONDON, April 24 A phone-hacking scandal that
has rocked Rupert Murdoch's media empire piled more pressure on
British Prime Minister David Cameron on Tuesday with the
revelation that one of his ministers gave News Corp executives
highly sensitive details to help a controversial merger.
As the Leveson Inquiry on press ethics began to delve into
the relationships between politicians and the media, with James
Murdoch as a witness, the court heard that Jeremy Hunt, the
culture minister, had had numerous secret contacts with James
and his top London lobbyist.
Within minutes of the Leveson Inquiry's closing for the day,
opposition politicians were lining up to call for the
resignation of Hunt, previously seen as a rising star in
Conservative Prime Minister Cameron's government.
"Now we know he was providing advice, guidance and
privileged access to News Corporation, he was being a
back channel for the Murdochs," Ed Miliband, leader of the
opposition Labour party, told Sky News.
"If he refuses to resign, the prime minister must show some
leadership and fire him," said Miliband, who boosted his
credibility last year by galvanising opposition to Murdoch.
The inquiry was reluctantly ordered by Cameron last July as
a phone-hacking scandal at Murdoch's News of the World tabloid
spiralled out of control, forcing him to side against the media
empire that had helped propel him into power a year earlier.
News Corp eventually dropped its $12 billion bid for the
highly profitable BSkyB as public opposition to Murdoch made it
untenable.
Hunt denied being a "cheerleader" for the Murdochs, as
prosecutor Robert Jay suggested to James Murdoch at the inquiry
on Tuesday and said he would not quit.
"Now is not a time for kneejerk reactions. We've heard one
side of the story today but some of the evidence reported
meetings and conversations that simply didn't happen," Hunt said
in a statement.
He had written to the Leveson inquiry, asking if his planned
appearance could be brought forward.
"I am very confident that when I present my evidence the
public will see that I conducted this process with scrupulous
fairness," he said.
Cameron's spokesman sent a text message to Reuters saying
the prime minister still had "full confidence" in Hunt.
Tuesday's revelations are a blow for Cameron's Conservative
government, which has been dropping in opinion polls due to a
series of blunders including a so-called "granny tax" on
pensioners and a failed attempt to extradite a terror suspect.
Hunt took over responsibility for deciding whether to
approve the BSkyB bid after the minister previously in charge,
Liberal Democrat Vince Cable, was secretly recorded saying he
had "declared war" on Murdoch.
News Corp had already been lobbying Hunt, a Conservative, as
it tried to build political support for its long-held ambition
to buy BSkyB, Britain's dominant pay-TV operator, which Rupert
Murdoch had helped build from the ground up.
"Hunt acted as a back channel for News Corp when Vince Cable
had responsibility for the deal and then allowed extensive
confidential and secret briefings to take place on what should
have been a quasi judicial process," said Evan Harris, a former
Liberal Democrat MP who had lobbied for a media inquiry.
CONFIDENTIAL STATEMENTS
Public opposition to the News Corp-BSkyB deal grew last year
as the phone-hacking scandal escalated with the revelation that
murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler's phone had been hacked,
raising concerns about the extent of Murdoch's media ownership.
Murdoch's News Corp owns the Times of London and
Sunday Times national broadsheets, Britain's top-selling tabloid
the Sun, and 39 percent of BSkyB, which has an influential
24-hour news channel.
The media conglomerate, which also owns Fox News, the 20th
Century Fox movie studio and the Wall Street Journal, abruptly
shut down the 168-year-old News of the World to try to contain
the scandal last July and dropped its bid for BSkyB.
At Tuesday's Leveson Inquiry hearing at London's Royal
Courts of Justice, email correspondence between James Murdoch
and lobbyist Frederic Michel was read out, showing the level of
privileged access that Murdoch's company had to Hunt and others.
Prosecutor Jay read out a series of emails, asking Murdoch
to comment, including one that referred to a confidential
statement that Hunt was due to read in parliament the following
day.
"Mr Michel to you: 'Confidential: JH Statement. Managed to
get some info on the plans for tomorrow. (Absolutely illegal),'"
Jay read. "What do you make of that?" he asked Murdoch to an
audible gasp in the packed courtroom.
Murdoch replied: "I thought it was a joke."
Veteran Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond, whom
Rupert Murdoch has praised on Twitter, also offered help with
the BSkyB bid, the court heard.
Murdoch at first looked nervous, repeatedly clenching and
flexing his fists and fiddling with his tie as he waited for
Judge Brian Leveson to appear.
He appeared to get more confident as the hearing went on,
however, and at times looked impatient with the line of
questioning, even rolling his eyes on occasion.
Murdoch, who is deputy chief operating officer of News Corp
based in New York, denied he had used the political influence
wielded by his father's newspapers, which have destroyed
numerous political careers, to steer through the takeover.
He acknowledged he had discussed plans for the takeover with
Cameron at a private dinner, but said in general he left
politics to his father and Rebekah Brooks, the powerful News of
the World editor who resigned last year.
And he again blamed underlings - in particular then-editor
Colin Myler who is now at the New York Daily News and lawyer Tom
Crone - for failing to alert him to the extent of the wrongdoing
when he was chairman of the newspaper's publishing company.
"Knowing what we know now about the culture at the News of
the World ... then it must have been cavalier about risk and
that is a matter of huge regret," he told the packed court room.
Murdoch said he had not been sufficiently in touch with the
culture at the tabloids to question subordinates.
Asked if he even read the News of the World, he said: "I
couldn't say I read all of it".
"I wasn't in the business of deciding what to put in the
newspapers," he said.
Media consultant Steve Hewlett said: "His lack of engagement
with the nuts and bolts of what the business was actually about
- i.e. journalism and content - is quite remarkable. I'm not
saying it's not genuine but it's quite remarkable."
James Murdoch's brother Lachlan and his wife Kathryn were in
court to support James.
Lachlan told Reuters at the end of the day: "I'm no lawyer
but I'm very proud of my brother."