Murdochs face tough week over scandal

* Parliament to publish hacking report on Tuesday
* Politicians wary of being seen to support Murdochs
By Kate Holton
LONDON, April 29 Rupert Murdoch's tetchy and
uncompromising appearance at a British inquiry into phone
hacking could come back to haunt him this week when politicians
give their verdict on the scandal at his defunct News of the
World newspaper.
Three days of grilling at the Leveson judicial press inquiry
last week extracted few new facts from Rupert and his son James
as the 81-year-old casually threw out insults at politicians and
described himself as a victim of a corporate cover-up.
That appearance will only increase pressure on a powerful
parliamentary committee to be harsh in its verdict on the
scandal, putting Murdoch's News Corp further on the
defensive.
"The timing of the select committee report, following the
week we've just had at Leveson, is crucial," a person familiar
with the thinking and mechanics of the committee, told Reuters.
"Anyone putting their name to an amendment that supports
Rupert and James, or dilutes the criticism of Rupert and James,
would look very different now than they would have done a week
ago."
Another person familiar with the situation said the report
had become much more critical in recent months.
The committee will meet on Monday to vote and agree the
final wording for the report, which had originally been expected
late last year. It will be published on Tuesday.
Murdoch shut the 168-year-old News of the World in July
after journalists and investigators admitted hacking the phones
of ordinary people, crime victims and politicians to gather
exclusive and salacious news.
INFLUENCE
The evidence from the Leveson inquiry could particularly
increase the pressure on members of the committee from Prime
Minister David Cameron's Conservative party, traditionally seen
as close to the world's most powerful media tycoon.
The release of emails between James Murdoch and his top
London lobbyist suggesting possible influence over the
government led to the resignation of a senior ministerial aide
and demands for the minister himself to quit.
The committee is expected to criticise James Murdoch for his
handling of News Corp's British newspaper arm and is considering
whether to implicate Rupert Murdoch for his influence over the
wider company culture.
A tough report could make it harder for 39-year-old James
Murdoch in his role as News Corp's deputy chief operating
officer after the damage the company has already taken to its
value and reputation.
Committee members believe Murdoch staff have shown little
respect for the parliamentary system and accused them at one
point of suffering from "collective amnesia".
Since the committee has to be careful of criticising any of
the people arrested over phone- and computer-hacking and bribery
to avoid prejudicing court cases, the criticism of the Murdochs
may be even more pointed. They have not been arrested.
Rupert Murdoch told the Leveson inquiry on Thursday that
staff within the News of the World had hidden the hacking
scandal from himself, James and ex-News of the World editor
Rebekah Brooks, a protegee of his.
He put the blame on the journalists and the paper's former
top lawyer and said he wished he had shut the paper sooner. He
brushed off any suggestion that he could be held responsible for
a culture that allowed criminality to flourish.
"I think Rupert showed his true lights... belligerent,
testy, laying the blame everywhere but himself and passing the
buck," Roy Greenslade, who worked under Murdoch at the Sun and
Sunday Times, told Reuters.