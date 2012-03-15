CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Murdoch internal watchdog seeks improved security

* Spokesman denies link between consultation and Lewis role
* Lewis investigation angered journalists at Murdoch papers
By Mark Hosenball
March 7 A senior member of the unit Rupert
Murdoch created to clean up reporting practices at his British
newspapers has consulted a private firm about improving the
security system at his home, a spokesman for the official said.
The spokesman said there was no link between the consultation
and Will Lewis' role as a key member of the Management and
Standards Committee (MSC) Murdoch's News Corp created
last year to respond to uproar over phone-hacking and other
activities by his British newspapers. He also denied an earlier
Reuters story that Lewis had hired a private security firm for
personal protection.
The former editor of the business pages of Murdoch's London
Sunday Times consulted the security firm because the burglar
alarm system at his home had not been functioning properly, the
spokesman said.
Sources close to the company said Lewis had hired a private
security firm for personal protection amid what was described as
an atmosphere of fear and paranoia among journalists who still
work for Murdoch's three remaining UK newspapers.
"Mr. Lewis has not hired a private security firm to protect
his house. He has a normal home security alarm which he has not
been happy with for a while," a spokesman said.
"He has requested another firm to provide a quote for an
alternative system. They have not yet provided the quote and he
has not yet changed the system."
Officials for Murdoch's News Corp in New York and News
International in London declined to comment.
Lewis rejoined the Murdoch organization in 2010 and last year
joined the MSC, which the company created to deal with growing
controversy over allegations of widespread voice mail hacking by
journalists at the News of the World.
Murdoch shut down the Sunday tabloid last summer amid an
uproar over allegations that its journalists had hacked into the
voice mail of a schoolgirl who was kidnapped and murdered.
The MSC's stated mission was to oversee internal
investigations into the company's journalistic practices and to
liaise with outside parties, including police and other
government entities, conducting parallel investigations.
It also will set up new editorial policies and procedures at
Murdoch's UK newspapers to ensure ethical behavior.
A source close to the MSC added: "Nothing will stop Will
(Lewis) and (fellow MSC member) Simon (Greenberg) from carrying
out the work of the Management and Standards Committee."
In recent weeks, the MSC provided key evidence which led
police investigating alleged questionable payments to public
officials to conduct a series of high-level arrests of
journalists from The Sun, Murdoch's daily British tabloid.
Top Sun editors and journalists were among those arrested on
suspicion of corruption and aiding or abetting misconduct in a
public office. No criminal charges have been filed.
Key evidence which the MSC has turned over to police includes
material extracted from a cache of 300 million emails. The MSC
assembled the emails from data which some company officials
allegedly attempted to delete.
In the wake of the latest arrests at The Sun, sources inside
Murdoch's publishing campus at Wapping, East London, said that a
sense of outrage and dismay had grown among company journalists.
Earlier this week, it was reported that two Sun journalists
who had been arrested had attempted suicide. One incident
allegedly took place on Monday.
A company source said that in the wake of the arrests and the
growing rank-and-file distrust of the MSC and the company's
management and owners, there was "no doubt that a number of
people in the company are suffering serious mental issues."