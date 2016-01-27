版本:
Enbridge to buy some Murphy Oil gas plants in British Columbia

Jan 27 Canada's largest pipeline company Enbridge Inc said it would buy Murphy Oil Corp's Tupper Main and Tupper West gas plants in northeastern British Columbia for C$538 million.

The deal, which includes sale of plants capable of processing up to 320 million cubic feet per day, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

