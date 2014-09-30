Murphy Oil to sell nearly a third of Malaysian assets for $2 bln

Banks drag European shares down from 20-month highs
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
Sept 30 U.S. oil company Murphy Oil Corp said it would sell 30 percent of its oil and gas assets in Malaysia for $2 billion in cash to Indonesian state-oil company Pertamina as it cuts overseas holdings to focus on an improving home market.
The transaction is subject to the approval of Malaysia's state-owned oil and gas company, Petronas, Murphy Oil said in a statement.
Reuters reported earlier this year that Arkansas-based Murphy Oil, which has interests in Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Brunei and Australia, was seeking buyers for its Malaysian assets. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
OSLO, April 27 John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.
PARIS, April 27 French energy company Total gave the go-ahead on Thursday to develop its first major project since 2014 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit that underscored its drive to cut costs throughout the oil price downturn.