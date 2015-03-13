版本:
Puma Energy buys Milford Haven refinery in Wales

March 13 Puma Energy has bought the Milford Haven oil refinery in Wales and the other UK assests of Murphy Oil Corporation, Puma said in a statement on Friday.

Puma Energy, which is part-owned by Swiss-based commodity trading giant Trafigura and Angola's national oil company, said it would buy the Milford Haven facility and Murphy's UK subsidiary Murco's three inland terminals. (Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Susan Thomas)
