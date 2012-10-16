版本:
BRIEF-Murphy Oil up in premarket; to spin off U.S. downstream unit, declares buyback and special dividend

NEW YORK Oct 16 Murphy Oil Corp : * Up 7.6 percent to $63.50 in premarket after announcing plans to spin off its U.S. downstream unit, a $1 billion share buyback and special dividend of $2.50 per share

