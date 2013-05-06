版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 6日

Murphy Oil CEO to step down after U.S. retail business spinoff

May 6 Murphy Oil Corp said Chief Executive Steve Cossé will step down after the completion of a spinoff of the company's retail gasoline business in the second half of this year.

Chief operating officer Roger Jenkins will replace Cossé, who was appointed CEO in June last year.
