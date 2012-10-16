UPDATE 3-Murphy Oil Corp to spin off U.S. downstream unit

* Mulling sale of Syncrude, Montney

* Shares climb more than 8 percent

* Spin-off seen complete mid-2013

By Anna Driver

Oct 16 Murphy Oil Corp said it will spin off its retail gasoline business in the United States, review options for other assets, pay a special dividend and buy back shares as it seeks to return more cash to its shareholders.

News of the plans sent Murphy's shares climbing more than 8 percent in midday New York Stock Exchange trading.

Murphy and a number of other companies, including ConocoPhillips and Marathon Oil Corp, have sold or split off their refining units with the aim of allowing investors to assess the value of the businesses on a standalone basis.

The announcement on Tuesday came days after Murphy Oil said it was talking with shareholders, including hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC, to find ways to increase share value.

"I think we would be remiss if we didn't listen to shareholders" who have advocated for a spinoff of the retail business and a share buyback, Steven Cosse, Murphy's chief executive officer, told analysts on a conference call.

Loeb recently told Third Point fund investors that shares of the oil and gas company could be 60 percent higher, and he outlined changes it could make to add value, such as spinning off its retail business or selling its Canadian natural gas assets.

Houston-based energy investment bank Simmons & Co said Murphy's planned changes are step toward improving the stock's valuation.

"Management had previously shown an unwillingness to take the necessary steps to unlock trapped value in the stock," the bank said. "This obviously changes with this announcement and we believe could be a sign for more aggressive move to continue to improve the valuation in shares."

Murphy has hired an investment bank to explore options for its stake in a Canadian oil sands project as well as its Montney natural gas assets in British Columbia.

Murphy has a 5 percent stake in Syncrude Canada Ltd, one of Canada's largest oil sands plant with the capacity to produce 350,000 barrels of synthetic crude oil per day.

The Montney shale region in northeastern British Columbia contains trillions of cubic feet of natural gas and is one of the main sources of supply for a handful of liquefied natural gas plants planned in the province.

It has sought a buyer for a refinery in Britain since 2010.

The El Dorado, Arkansas-based company also said its board authorized a special dividend of $2.50 per share for a total payout of about $500 million, and a common stock buyback program of up to $1 billion.

After the planned split, Murphy will be an independent exploration and production company. Murphy Oil USA, the downstream unit, will be called Murphy USA, with more than 1,100 gasoline retail outlets, seven product distribution terminals and two ethanol production plants in North Dakota and Texas.

The Murphy USA spinoff is expected to be completed by mid-2013, the company told analysts.

Murphy's shares rose 8.7 percent, or $5.15, to $64.15.