UPDATE 1-Murphy Oil says talked with Third Point, shares up

* Murphy Oil says in "ongoing dialogue" with shareholders
* Says met with investors, including Third Point
* Stock rises 1.7 percent
NEW YORK, Oct 4 Murphy Oil Corp said on
Thursday it has been talking with its shareholders, including
Third Point LLC, whose fund manager Daniel Loeb has suggested
Murphy shares could be higher.
Murphy shares, which rose 4.1 percent on Wednesday, were 1.7
percent higher at $59.20 in morning trading on the New York
Stock Exchange.
"The board and management have been working to evaluate
opportunities to illuminate the value in our stock price for the
benefit of all of our shareholders," Claiborne Deming, chairman
of Murphy's board, said in a statement.
The company has an "ongoing dialogue" with its shareholders
and is focused on "maximizing long-term value for all
shareholders", Murphy said.
As part of this dialogue, it said it recently met with a
number of investors including Third Point.
"These and other investors have made a variety of
suggestions with regard to the company's portfolio and the
company values their input," Murphy said.
The statement came after hedge fund manager Loeb told his
Third Point fund investors that shares of the oil and gas
company could be 60 percent higher.
In a recent letter to investors, viewed by Reuters, Loeb
outlined changes Murphy could make to add value, such as
spinning off its retail business or selling its Canadian natural
gas assets.