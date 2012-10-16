版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 20:20 BJT

Murphy Oil Corp to spin off U.S. downstream unit

Oct 16 Murphy Oil Corp said it will spin off its U.S. downstream unit, Murphy Oil USA Inc, into another traded company.

Murphy Oil shares were up 9 percent at $64.12 before the bell.

Murphy Oil said it will become an independent exploration and production company.

Murphy USA, on the other hand, will be a retailer with over 1,100 retail gasoline outlets, seven product distribution terminals and two ethanol production plants in North Dakota and Texas.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐