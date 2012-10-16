Murphy Oil Corp to spin off U.S. downstream unit

Oct 16 Murphy Oil Corp said it will spin off its U.S. downstream unit, Murphy Oil USA Inc, into another traded company.

Murphy Oil shares were up 9 percent at $64.12 before the bell.

Murphy Oil said it will become an independent exploration and production company.

Murphy USA, on the other hand, will be a retailer with over 1,100 retail gasoline outlets, seven product distribution terminals and two ethanol production plants in North Dakota and Texas.