Murray pays price for coal woes

NEW YORK, April 10 (IFR) - Coal miner Murray Energy had to
restructure its purchase of a stake in fellow coal company
Foresight Energy this week - and it cost the company a whole lot
more than it had bargained for.
After struggling to raise the debt financing, privately
owned Murray scaled back plans to take an 80% controlling
interest in Foresight, reducing that to just 34%. It also
ditched plans for a US$1.55bn two-tranche bond offering, and
came to market with a smaller US$1.3bn six-year deal instead.
The bond priced on Thursday, a week later than expected,
with a sharp discount of 96.856 to yield 12%, much wider than
initial talk of 10.25%-10.50% on a five-year note and 10.75%-11%
on an eight-year bond.
Murray is also paying US$1.37bn for the greatly reduced
stake - just shy of the original US$1.395bn price tag for the
80% controlling interest.
Crucially, the smaller stake appears to have spared Murray
from having to refinance existing Foresight debt - and the
company has the option to buy the rest of the original stake for
just US$25m - but the tricky deal did no favours for Foresight's
bondholders.
"If there is greater than 35% beneficial ownership, then the
change of control is triggered," said Ross Hallock, an analyst
at Covenant Review.
"Murray looks to have re-jiggered the deal terms to avoid
triggering the put with 34% - just below the threshold. Whether
or not the new arrangement actually works to avoid the CoC is
something we won't be able to determine definitively until we
know all the details."
COAL RECEPTION
Murray's difficulties in getting the deal over the line
reflected the wider troubles in the sector. Tougher regulation
is hanging over the industry, and coal prices have slid sharply.
Moody's recently changed its outlook on the coal sector to
negative, citing expectations that the industry's combined
Ebitda would decline by 6%-8% this year.
"The whole coal space is a difficult sell for debt investors
because there are no visible near-term catalysts for a rebound
in the industry," said CreditSights analyst Charles Johnston.
"If you look at the largest domestic coal producers, they are
all distressed names."
The Murray deal followed tough trades recently from
borrowers such as Consol Energy and Cliffs Natural Resources,
which will have made investors even more cautious.
Similarly, private coal firm Peabody Energy sold a US$1bn
second-lien bond last month at a discount of 97 price to yield
10.50%. The bond subsequently slid 10 points to a cash price of
87.
Default fears are also starting to rise as companies burn
through cash. Coal and natural gas producer Walter Energy is
widely expected to restructure its debt, and faces interest
payments on two bonds on April 15 that some analysts believe it
will miss. Walter last month reportedly hired legal counsel to
advise on restructuring talks.
BRIGHT SIDE
The loan portion of the Murray financing comprised a
US$300m, two-year term loan that priced at Libor plus 600bp with
a 1% floor and a discount of 99. The US$1.7bn, five-year term
loan priced at Libor plus 650bp with a 1% floor and a discount
of 97.
Relatively generous terms on the bond - bookrunners were
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs - underscored how badly Murray
wanted to get the acquisition done.
Without triggering the CoC, Murray did not have to scramble
to raise as much money to clinch the Foresight deal, and will
now sell assets to make up any shortfall.
Rating agencies looked favourably on the acquisition.
Moody's upgraded Murray by one notch to B2, saying a broader
footprint across two coal regions - the Illinois Basin and North
Appalachia - would help improve its credit profile.
And Murray clearly has buyers for its output. According to
bond documents, it had sales commitments for 89% of the coal it
expects to produce this year, and 65% in 2016.
"The sector is out of favour," one high-yield investor said.
"But this company is low-cost, free cashflow-positive, and
investors are getting compensated for the risks."
