UPDATE 4-Adele decides no streaming for new album '25'

By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Nov 19 British singer Adele's
much-anticipated album "25" will not be available for streaming
on any digital music services, including Spotify, Apple Music
and Deezer, the companies said on Thursday.
Apple Inc confirmed "25," released on Friday, will
not be available to stream on Apple Music. It did say in a
statement that Adele's latest single "Hello" will continue being
available for streaming, and that it was "thrilled to offer" the
album to buy on its online store iTunes.
Spotify also confirmed that its followers would not have
access to the new album.
"We love and respect Adele, as do her 24 million fans on
Spotify. We hope that she will give those fans the opportunity
to enjoy '25' on Spotify alongside '19' and '21' very soon," the
company said in a statement.
Tyler Goldman, chief executive, North America, of music
streaming company Deezer told Reuters that the service would not
offer "25" at launch.
Adele's representatives declined to comment on the decision.
A music industry source said Adele's XL Recording label had
decided to withhold "25," expected to be the biggest album
release of 2015, from streaming platforms when it is released.
The New York Times first reported the move. (nyti.ms/1Hh0cDH).
"She's benefiting from paid subscriptions, but she's using
this as an opportunity to try and sell more CD's or downloads,"
Deezer's Goldman said. "If all artists did this, we wouldn't
have the growth in subscriptions we have."
Other streaming services, including Pandora and Google Play,
could not immediately be reached for comment.
Adele's "25" is the first by the singer since "21" in 2011,
which sold more than 30 million copies worldwide.
"25" had been expected to sell more than 1 million units in
North America in its first week, according to estimates by
Billboard magazine.
The move by Adele and her management mirrors Taylor Swift,
one of the most powerful names in pop music, who refused to
offer her "1989" album to streaming services last year, saying
music should not be free. She did put the album on Apple Music
in July, after it agreed to pay artists during a free trial.
"1989" became the biggest-selling album in the world in 2014
with estimated sales of more than 8.5 million copies.
Swift's decision to withhold "1989" did not have a material
financial impact for streaming services and neither will
Adele's, said Goldman. "One individual artist is not going to
change the inevitability of streaming," he said.
