Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone" draft set for auction

NEW YORK May 1 Bob Dylan's four-page original
manuscript for "Like a Rolling Stone" - considered to be one of
the greatest rock songs ever - is expected to fetch $1 million
to $2 million when it is put on auction in June, Sotheby's said
on Thursday.
Also for sale in the "Presley to Punk" auction in New York
will be memorabilia from the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Elvis
Presley, Joni Mitchell and the Rolling Stones.
Dylan's 1965 anthem addressed to "Miss Lonely" and asking
"How does it feel, to be on your own, with no direction home"
was a breakthrough for Dylan and the music industry.
It not only established the former folk singer as a rocker
but also, running more than six minutes, was almost double the
length of pop songs that got radio air time in that era.
"In this near complete four-page working draft the
distinctive often repeated 'how does it feel' lyric is clearly
visible alongside unused lines, stray thoughts on American
cultural imagery, and interesting doodles," Sotheby's said in a
press release.
Richard Austin, the expert in charge of the sale, commented:
"This is the Holy Grail of rock lyrics. The release of 'Like A
Rolling Stone' irreversibly changed postwar music history with
one song, Bob Dylan elevated rock music from mere 'pop' to the
medium though which youth culture expressed itself."
"The lyrics set down on these four small sheets of paper are
a near complete rendering of the song that resonated like no
other, influencing the course of pop music for the next 50
years."
In 2004, "Like a Rolling Stone" topped Rolling Stone
magazine's list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.
Other items for auction include a contract that the
legendary guitarist Hendrix signed in 1965 agreeing to perform
live and in the studio for $1.
Sotheby's says this began "the debilitating legal troubles"
that would plague Hendrix for the rest of his musical career.
There also are posters for a Presley concert and for a
Rolling Stones concert in Paris.
