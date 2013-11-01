YouTube hopes to boost music profile with new awards show

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 1 Does the world really need
another music video awards show? The answer is yes - at least
according to YouTube.
The online video-sharing site is rolling out its first
YouTube Music Awards on Sunday, with a show that pairs
established industry stars such as Lady Gaga and Arcade Fire
along with performers from the Google-owned video site.
The show will boost YouTube's profile just weeks before the
site is expected to announce a subscription service that will
compete in an already crowded music marketplace.
"On a practical level (YouTube has) put people on the map
and it's generated revenue or other resources like support or
recognition from people that normally would not get the
exposure," said Reggie Watts, a performance artist who, along
with actor Jason Schwartzman, will host the event.
The awards categories are limited but clearly meant to
differentiate the YouTube awards from the Grammys or the MTV
Music Video Awards, which grabbed attention this year after a
raunchy performance by former Disney star Miley Cyrus as she
transitions into a more adult career.
YouTube will also name a video of the year and an artist of
the year, with a slate of nominees including Justin Bieber,
Selena Gomez, Eminem, Katy Perry and other top-40 mainstays.
But the categories also range more broadly. "Response of the
Year" will pick the best fan remix, parody or response. Other
categories include YouTube phenomenon, breakthrough and
innovation of the year.
Even the show's structure aims for something a little
different. Watts said he and co-host Schwartzman know the
overall sequence of the events but don't know the blow-by-blow
of what will happen at the Spike Jonze-directed show.
"We have no clue what's going to happen," he said. "All you
can do in the moment is perform."
The awards show will stream live from New York on Sunday
starting at 6 p.m. (2200 GMT).
YouTube has positioned itself in recent years as a major
source of new music videos for fans. Lady Gaga alone has racked
up well over 1 billion views of her various videos.
The shift highlights some of the challenges - and
opportunities - for artists. While accessing fans has never been
easier, turning a profit and making a living as a musician has
become more challenging.
Sites such as YouTube effectively function as on-demand
stations for music, with fans able to listen to play lists over
and over just for watching the occasional commercial.
YouTube is expected to introduce an option by the end of the
year to let music fans skip the commercials via a paid
subscription service.
That would pit YouTube more directly against services such
as the online music streaming Web service Spotify, which itself
has had its share of musicians such as Radiohead's Thom Yorke
who criticize the company's business model for squeezing
artists.
Into all of this comes the awards show, which will showcase
the abundance of changes in the music industry.
The show is "about a certain level of discovery," Watts
said. "It's going to be an experiment on all levels."