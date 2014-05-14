Jay Z, Beyonce and Drake score most BET Awards nominations

NEW YORK May 14 Music's power couple Jay Z and
Beyonce, and rapper Drake led the BET Awards nominations
announced on Wednesday with five nods each, followed by R&B
singer Pharrell Williams and hip-hop singer August Alsina with
four.
Jay Z and Drake will vie for best male hip-hop artist along
with Future, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar. The two will also
battle it out for video of the year with other nominees Beyonce,
Chris Brown and Williams.
Beyonce also earned nods for best female R&B/pop artist and
best collaboration, with husband Jay Z on "Drunk in Love," as
well as nominations for video of the year for "Drunk in Love"
and her song "Partition."
"This year's nominees represent the best of our culture,"
Stephen Hill, BET's president of music programming and specials,
said in a statement.
The annual BET Awards began in 2001 to celebrate
African-American and other minorities in categories spanning
music, film and sports. The awards will be presented live on the
cable TV network BET, Black Entertainment Television, which is
part of Viacom Inc, on June 29 from the Nokia Theatre
in Los Angeles.
In the film category, Oscar nominees Angela Bassett and
Oprah Winfrey as well as Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington and
Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o scored nods for top actress.
Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor, Academy Award winner Forest
Whitaker along with Idris Elba, Kevin Hart and Michael B. Jordan
will compete for the best actor award.
Tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, basketball players
LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Blake Griffin and boxer Floyd
Mayweather Jr. earned nominations in the sports category.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Nick
Zieminski)