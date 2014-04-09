Imagine Dragons, Lorde lead Billboard Music Award finalists

NEW YORK, April 9 American alternative rock
group Imagine Dragons and New Zealand singer Lorde were named
Billboard Music Award finalists in 12 categories each, followed
by singer Justin Timberlake with 11 and pop star Katy Perry with
10, organizers said on Wednesday.
Rapper duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis was not far behind with
nods in eight categories, and will vie with Imagine Dragons,
Florida Georgia Line, One Direction and OneRepublic for the top
duo/group prize.
R&B singer Jason Derulo announced the finalists in five of
the 40 finalist categories - top artist, top male artist, top
female artist, top R&B artist and top country artist - on ABC's
early news show "Good Morning America."
The awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden
Arena in Las Vegas on ABC on May 18.
Imagine Dragons, whose album "Night Visions" is up for top
rock album, will be competing for its first Billboard Music
Award, including the top artist prize. Other artists nominated
in the category include Perry, Timberlake, pop star Miley Cyrus
and singer Bruno Mars.
Lorde, whose hit single "Royals" and debut album "Pure
Heroine" propelled her into the finals, will compete against
Beyonce, Cyrus, Perry and Rihanna for top female artist.
Timberlake, Mars, rapper Eminem, pop country singer Luke
Bryan and rapper Drake will battle it out for the top male
artist prize.
Billboard, a magazine that covers the music industry, said
the finalists were based on fan interactions with music,
including album and digital sales, touring, radio airplay,
streaming and social interactions on websites such as Facebook,
Twitter, YouTube, VEVO, Spotify and other online sites for
music.
ABC is a unit of the Walt Disney Co.
