Drake's 'Views' spends 7th straight week atop Billboard chart

LOS ANGELES, June 20 Canadian R&B singer Drake
held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album
chart for a seventh consecutive week on Monday, becoming the
first male artist in more than a decade to achieve the feat,
according to Billboard.
Drake's album "Views" sold another 121,000 units for the
week ending June 16, comprising album and song sales and more
than 110 million streams, according to figures from Nielsen
SoundScan.
Billboard said the last male artist to spend seven
consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the album chart was rapper Eminem
with "The Marshall Mathers LP," which spent eight consecutive
weeks at the top of the chart in 2000.
The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album
sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming
activity (1,500 streams equal one album).
Streaming activity for Drake's fourth album on platforms
such as Spotify and Apple Inc's Apple Music has
consistently soared past 100 million streams each week since its
release in late April.
Drake held off new albums from pop singer Nick Jonas and hip
hop artist Jon Bellion.
Jonas' third solo album, "Last Year was Complicated,"
debuted at No. 2 on the chart with 66,000 units sold, while
Bellion's first album, "The Human Condition," entered the chart
at No. 5 with 40,000 units.
On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online sales of
singles, Justin Timberlake's upbeat summer song "Can't Stop The
Feeling!" held the No. 1 spot with another 124,000 copies sold.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Alan Crosby)