Singers Swift, Musgraves top Country Music Awards nominations

Sept 10 Singers Taylor Swift and newcomer Kacey
Musgraves on Tuesday led the nominees for this year's Country
Music Association awards, one of the genre's top prizes.
Swift, 23, and Musgraves, 25, each scored six nominations,
followed by husband-and-wife singers Blake Shelton and Miranda
Lambert with five nominations each. Country singer and "American
Idol" judge Keith Urban landed four nominations along with group
Florida Georgia Line.
The Country Music Association is a trade organization
comprising individuals working in the genre and members vote
winners across singing categories. The awards will be handed out
in a televised ceremony on Nov. 6 in Nashville, Tennessee,
country music's capital.
Shelton, who won CMA's top accolade Entertainer of the Year
last year, is nominated for the award again along with Jason
Aldean, Luke Bryan, Swift and country music veteran George
Strait.
Swift, country music's cross-over pop star, is also
nominated for top female vocalist, album of the year, best
single, top musical event and top music video. Her latest album
"Red" has sold about 4 million copies and earned her four top 10
singles on the U.S. pop chart.
Singer-songwriter Musgraves, whose top hit "Merry Go 'Round"
differs from most country music by describing the dark sides of
rural American life, scored nominations for top female vocalist,
best new artist for her debut "Same Trailer Different Park,"
album of the year and single of the year.
She also earned two nominations for song of the year, an
award handed out to songwriters, for Lambert's "Mama's Broken
Heart" and "Merry Go 'Round."
The CMA awards show, which competes with the springtime's
Academy of Country Music Awards for prestige and TV audience,
will be hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood and
broadcast Walt Disney Co's ABC network.