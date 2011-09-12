Artists welcome EU music copyright extension

LONDON, Sept 12 Artists welcomed a European
decision to extend copyright for recorded music to 70 from 50
years, after a years-long campaign by performers including Paul
McCartney and Cliff Richard who faced their rights expiring in
their lifetime.
The move will help the music industry claw back some of the
revenues lost as it has struggled to respond to a digital
revolution that has allowed widespread music piracy on the
Internet with growing online distribution.
"At a time when certain interests seek to weaken copyright
for their own purposes, this sends a vital message that the
right of creators to earn a living is taken seriously by the
EU," the Independent Music Companies' Association said.
Global recorded music sales fell 9 percent last year to
$15.9 billion.
"The European Union has finally acted to give performers and
musicians in Europe a longer term of protection to ensure that
they benefit from their performances, at least in their
lifetime," said former ABBA singer-songwriter Bjorn Ulvaeus.
"Now I won't have to see ABBA being used in a TV commercial."
"This is a great step forward for artists," said U2's
manager Paul McGuinness. "Nearly 40,000 artists petitioned for
this change and delivered a loud and clear message that
politicians have taken heed of."
The step will bring performers' rights more into line with
those of songwriters and authors, and also take the European
copyright term closer to the U.S. term of 95 years.
European Union member states will have two years to
incorporate the provisions of the directive adopted on Monday
into their national laws.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)