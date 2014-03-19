'Frozen' princesses reclaim throne on top of Billboard album chart

| LOS ANGELES, March 19
LOS ANGELES, March 19 The animated princesses of
Disney hit "Frozen" reclaimed the top of the Billboard 200 album
chart on Wednesday as the soundtrack to the juggernaut film beat
new entries to No. 1.
"Frozen," which features the Oscar-winning track "Let It
Go," sold 99,000 copies in its 16th week on the chart and
climbed from No. 3 last week, according to data from Nielsen
SoundScan.
"Frozen" was only one of four soundtracks to have clocked
six weeks or more on the Billboard 200 chart since SoundScan
began tracking sales in 1991.
The film, about a pair of Nordic princesses forced to save
their kingdom from a never-ending winter, surpassed $1 billion
at the worldwide box office.
Country singer Luke Bryan came in at No. 2 with his new
extended play album "Spring Break 6 - Like We Ain't Never,"
which sold 74,000 copies. Last week's chart topper, "Master
Mind" by rapper Rick Ross, dropped to No. 3 this week.
Other new entries in the top 10 of this week's best-selling
200 albums according to Billboard include soul singer Aloe
Blacc's "Lift Your Spirit," which came in at No. 4. The singer
gained prominence after lending his vocals to Swedish DJ
Avicii's hit dance anthem, "Wake Me Up."
Rockers 311 came in at No. 6 with "Stereolithic." Record
label Young Money Entertainment's latest compilation "Rise of an
Empire," which features tracks by its artists including Nicki
Minaj and Drake, notched No. 7.
Country singer Sara Evans debuted at No. 9 with "Slow Me
Down."
For the week ending Sunday, overall album sales totaled 4.6
million units, down 18 percent from the same week in 2013,
Billboard said.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and
Amanda Kwan)