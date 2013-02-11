UPDATE 3- FUN., Gotye, Mumford & Sons win big at Grammys

* Jay-Z, Kanye West, Black Keys pick up multiple awards

* Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Sting, Rihanna perform

By Piya Sinha-Roy

LOS ANGELES, Feb 10 Gotye, FUN. and Mumford & Sons took home top honors at Sunday night's Grammy Awards, which recognized the work of rap, indie-pop, folk and rock artists.

British folk band Mumford & Sons picked up two Grammys, including the coveted Album of the Year for "Babel."

Indie-pop trio FUN. was named Best New Artist and won Song of the Year honors for its hit "We Are Young," featuring Janelle Monae.

Australian singer Gotye won three Grammy awards, including Record of the Year for his heartbreak hit "Somebody That I Used to Know," featuring New Zealand singer Kimbra.

Ohio rockers The Black Keys, formed by Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, also went home with three Grammys including Best Rock Album for "El Camino."

Auerbach also won the prestigious Producer of the Year in the non-classical category, giving him a total of four.

Jay-Z and Kanye West walked off with three trophies, two for their collaboration "N