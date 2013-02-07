Keep breasts, buttocks under wraps, CBS tells Grammy performers

LOS ANGELES Feb 7 Grammy performers have been
told to cover up at Sunday's big music awards show, and keep
their buttocks, nipples and genitals under wraps. Their politics
can't show either.
In a "wardrobe advisory," broadcaster CBS also asked
musicians and audience members likely to appear on camera at the
Feb. 10 Grammy Awards ceremony to avoid wearing brand names on
T-shirts as well as clothing with political or activist slogans.
"Please be sure that buttocks and female breasts are
adequately covered. Thong type costumes are problematic. Please
avoid exposing bare flesh under curves of the buttocks and
buttock crack," said the memo issued by CBS standards and
practices department and obtained by entertainment industry
website Deadline.com on Wednesday.
"Obscenity or partially seen obscenity on wardrobe is
unacceptable for broadcast," the note added.
The warning follows a lengthy court battle over indecency
and obscenity standards on U.S. network television.
CBS, a unit of CBS Corp, was fined $550,000 by the
Federal Communications Commission for airing a glimpse of Janet
Jackson's breast when her costume slipped while singing at the
Super Bowl half-time show in 2004.
The fine was later thrown out and that decision was upheld
by the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2012. CBS has expressed "deep
regret" for the incident.
The annual Grammy Awards ceremony honors the best musicians
of the year, but is also a major promotional showcase for rising
stars and upcoming albums.
In 2010, singer Pink performed upside down in a
flesh-colored bodysuit, while Rihanna last year wore a plunging
black dress on the red carpet.
Performers at Sunday's three-hour show in Los Angeles
include Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5, Frank Ocean,
Alicia Keys and Elton John.