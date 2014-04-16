Rapper Jay Z brings 'Made in America' music fest to Los Angeles

| LOS ANGELES, April 16
LOS ANGELES, April 16 Rapper Jay Z joined Los
Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday to announce that his
music festival, "Budweiser Made in America," will be coming to
downtown Los Angeles in August, giving the annual music bash a
second venue.
Grammy-winning Jay Z launched the "Made in America" festival
in 2012 in Philadelphia with Anheuser-Busch's Budweiser
beer brand and concert company Live Nation Entertainment
in an effort to bring together diverse musical acts such as hip
hop, pop, rock, country and others.
"Putting together a music festival that blurred those lines
of genres and all walks of life and all people can come, and
it's in this city, it's not some far-off place that you can't
get to," the 44-year-old rapper said.
Garcetti touted the positive economic impact the inaugural
festival, which featured performances by Pearl Jam, Drake, Rita
Ora and Jay Z himself, had on Philadelphia, bringing in more
than $10 million for the local economy and helping the hotel
occupancy rate increase to more than 90 percent.
"We are the 'City of Angels,' and we throw a world-class
party. The music industry has helped build this city and always
played a critical role here in this town," Garcetti said.
The festival is part of recently elected Garcetti's
"back-to-basics" agenda to boost the Los Angeles economy. He
said one in seven jobs in the city is arts-related, and hoped
that Los Angeles would be "the perfect West Coast home for the
festival."
The mayor has also vowed to revitalize entertainment
production in Los Angeles as the film and TV industry moves to
other states and countries for tax incentives.
The festival, which will be held over the Labor Day weekend
on Aug. 30 and 31, will bring an estimated 50,000 people to
Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles, next to City Hall. The
line-up will be revealed in early May and tickets are $125.
"Look how beautiful this park is; it's accessible to
everyone and it's inclusion, it's not exclusive," Jay Z said.
But some downtown residents came to protest at the news
conference, with one holding a sign that said, "No noise
pollution/trampled garden/drunks and drugs/corporate buy-out."
"I'd ask those same questions if I was living here. But I
would ask those individuals to look at what happened in
Philadelphia," Budweiser Vice President Brian Perkins said. "Was
the park ruined? Was it trampled? No. We were very respectful."
Perkins added that the festival was "not a profit engine; we
don't make money from this festival."
The event will also be held in Philadelphia on the same
weekend for the third consecutive year, making it the first
music festival to be held simultaneously on both the East and
West Coasts.
(Editing by Eric Kelsey and Eric Walsh)