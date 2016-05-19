Kesha's record label reinstates her Billboard awards performance

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 19 Pop star Kesha will sing at
the Billboard Music Awards after her record label on Thursday
reversed a decision to stop her performance amid concerns she
would address her failed legal bid against Sony Corp's
Sony Music and producer Dr. Luke.
Kemosabe Records, a unit of Sony Music and founded by Dr.
Luke, said in a statement that had initially revoked approval
for Kesha's performance at Sunday's awards show because it had
"learned Kesha was to use the performance as a platform to
discuss the litigation."
Kesha, 29, unsuccessfully tried to scrap her six-album
recording contract with Sony Music earlier this year in court
after filing a sexual assault lawsuit against Dr. Luke in 2014.
"Now that Kemosabe has obtained assurances, that it is
relying upon, from Kesha, her representatives and Dick Clark
Productions that neither Kesha nor her supporters will use the
performance as such a platform, the approval has been restored,"
the label said.
Representatives for Kesha did not immediately respond to
Reuters for comment on Thursday.
Billboard Music Awards organizers Dick Clark Productions
said in a Thursday statement that it was pleased the singer and
her label had come to agreement.
Dick Clark Productions said earlier this week that Kemosabe
had rescinded approval for Kesha's planned tribute to Bob Dylan
at the live televised ceremony after a May 11 media report.
Celebrity news outlet TMZ.com, citing unnamed sources,
reported on May 11 that Kesha was planning a "statement
performance" at the awards show that would be focused on "her
ongoing legal battle with Dr. Luke" and "might even include
images of him."
Kesha, 29, said in an Instagram post on Tuesday that she had
been "very excited" to sing "It Ain't Me, Babe" as a tribute
Dylan and that her performance had no connection to her legal
problems with her label or Dr. Luke, whom she has accused of
sexual assault.
The singer's legal case sparked the #FreeKesha campaign on
social media and earned support from artists such as Taylor
Swift, Adele and Lady Gaga.
