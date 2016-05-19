Kesha's record label reinstates her Billboard awards performance

LOS ANGELES May 19 Pop star Kesha will sing at the Billboard Music Awards after her record label on Thursday reversed a decision to stop her performance amid concerns she would address her failed legal bid against Sony Corp's Sony Music and producer Dr. Luke.

Kemosabe Records, a unit of Sony Music and founded by Dr. Luke, said in a statement that had initially revoked approval for Kesha's performance at Sunday's awards show because it had "learned Kesha was to use the performance as a platform to discuss the litigation."

Kesha, 29, unsuccessfully tried to scrap her six-album recording contract with Sony Music earlier this year in court after filing a sexual assault lawsuit against Dr. Luke in 2014.

"Now that Kemosabe has obtained assurances, that it is relying upon, from Kesha, her representatives and Dick Clark Productions that neither Kesha nor her supporters will use the performance as such a platform, the approval has been restored," the label said.

Representatives for Kesha did not immediately respond to Reuters for comment on Thursday.

Billboard Music Awards organizers Dick Clark Productions said in a Thursday statement that it was pleased the singer and her label had come to agreement.

Dick Clark Productions said earlier this week that Kemosabe had rescinded approval for Kesha's planned tribute to Bob Dylan at the live televised ceremony after a May 11 media report.

Celebrity news outlet TMZ.com, citing unnamed sources, reported on May 11 that Kesha was planning a "statement performance" at the awards show that would be focused on "her ongoing legal battle with Dr. Luke" and "might even include images of him."

Kesha, 29, said in an Instagram post on Tuesday that she had been "very excited" to sing "It Ain't Me, Babe" as a tribute Dylan and that her performance had no connection to her legal problems with her label or Dr. Luke, whom she has accused of sexual assault.

The singer's legal case sparked the #FreeKesha campaign on social media and earned support from artists such as Taylor Swift, Adele and Lady Gaga. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler)