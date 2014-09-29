Grooveshark infringed record labels' copyrights - U.S. judge

| NEW YORK, Sept 29
NEW YORK, Sept 29 The online streaming service
Grooveshark suffered a legal defeat on Monday when a U.S. judge
found its operators liable to nine record companies for having
directed employees to upload thousands of copyrighted songs
without permission.
The judge held Grooveshark's parent company, Escape Media
Group Inc, and its founders Samuel Tarantino and Joshua
Greenberg, responsible for the illegal uploads of 5,977 songs by
musicians such as Eminem, Green Day, Jay-Z and Madonna.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan pointed to
"uncontroverted evidence" of direct infringement, including a
2007 internal announcement where Greenberg asked employees to
"please share as much music as possible from outside the office"
to speed growth.
"By overtly instructing its employees to upload as many
files as possible to Grooveshark as a condition of their
employment, Escape engaged in purposeful conduct with a manifest
intent to foster copyright infringement via the Grooveshark
service," Griesa wrote in a 57-page decision.
Plaintiffs in the case included Arista Music, Arista
Records, Atlantic Recording, Elektra Entertainment Group, LaFace
Records, Sony Music Entertainment, UMG Recording, Warner
Brothers Records and Zomba Recording.
Griesa ordered both sides to propose within 21 days a
permanent injunction to hold further infringements.
The decision is the latest in a years-long clash between the
recording industry and various websites over how music can be
distributed online.
"Escape respectfully disagrees with the court's decision,
and is currently assessing its next steps, including the
possibility of an appeal," John Rosenberg, a partner at
Rosenberg & Giger representing the defendants, said in a phone
interview.
Andrew Bart, a partner at Jenner & Block representing the
plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
A spokeswoman for the Recording Industry Association of America,
a trade group, had no immediate comment.
With offices in Gainesville, Florida, Grooveshark describes
itself on its website as "one of the largest on-demand music
services on the Internet," with more than 30 million users
sharing in excess of 15 million files.
The company does obtain licenses from many music providers.
It said its policy is to honor copyright holders' "takedown"
requests that comply with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act
and other intellectual property laws.
In court papers, the plaintiffs had called Grooveshark a
"linear descendant" of Grokster, LimeWire and Napster, all of
which had been shut down because of copyright infringement.
The case is UMG Recording Inc et al v. Escape Media Group
Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 11-08407.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Grant
McCool)