REFILE-UPDATE 1-Swift leads winners but West, Cyrus rule MTV Video Music Awards

(Edits)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Aug 30 Taylor Swift may have won
the most Moonmans on Sunday but it was her reunion with rapper
Kanye West on the MTV Video Music Awards stage that stole the
show, as West declared he will run for the U.S. presidency in
2020.
West, who famously stormed the stage and snatched the
microphone from Swift in 2009 during her acceptance speech, was
given the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award on Sunday by
Swift, in a VMA moment that came full circle.
"Everyone in the world knew about our infamous encounter at
the VMAs, but something you may not know is Kanye West's album
'College Dropout' is the very first album I bought on iTunes,"
Swift said.
She added, in a parody of West's 2009 speech when he
hijacked her award, "to all the other winners tonight, I'm
really happy for you and Imma let you finish, but Kanye West has
one of the greatest careers of all time."
After a standing ovation, West rehashed the 2009 incident
along with many other musings on the authenticity of artistry,
at one point criticizing awards shows and MTV for replaying the
Swift incident over and over for "more ratings."
"If I had a daughter at that time when I went on stage and
grabbed the mic from someone else ... after that night, the
stage was gone, but the effect it had on people remain," he
said. He ended his speech by declaring, "I have decided in 2020
to run for president," quickly riling up social media.
Swift won video of the year, the night's top award, for the
star-studded music video of her revenge song "Bad Blood," which
is reportedly about her feud with singer Katy Perry
"I know there's been a lot of discussion about what this
video means but I'm just happy that in 2015 we live in a world
where boys can play princesses and girls can play soldiers," the
25-year-old singer said.
Perry did not attend this year's awards show.
Viacom Inc-owned MTV's annual VMA hands out Moonman
statuettes to the year's top achievements in music videos, but
is better known for delivering irreverent and unexpected
moments.
Sunday's show was all about the shock factor as a scantily
clad Miley Cyrus, 22, cursed her way through her hosting duties,
flashed her bare breast accidentally and performed a new song
about smoking marijuana.
Singer Justin Bieber returned to the VMA stage after a
two-year break to perform two new tracks, tearing up at the end
of his performance.
Swift led the winners with four Moonmans including best
female video and best pop vide for "Blank Space."
New Jersey rapper Fetty Wap was named artist to watch, Bruno
Mars and Mark Ronson's summer hit "Uptown Funk!" was named best
male video and Nicki Minaj's "Anaconda" won best hip hop video.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Leslie Adler, Robert
Birsel)