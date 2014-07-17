Beyonce, Eminem, Azalea lead MTV Video Music Awards nods

LOS ANGELES, July 17 R&B singer Beyonce and
rappers Eminem and Iggy Azalea led the nominations for the MTV
Video Music Awards, one of the industry's top televised
showcases, the cable TV network said on Thursday.
Beyonce garnered eight nominations and will go up against
Azalea in the coveted Video of the Year category at the Aug. 24
awards show, which attracts a young audience prized by
advertisers.
Eminem and Azalea, an Australian rapper who has broken out
internationally this year with the hit "Fancy," each scored
seven nominations.
Beyonce's hit "Drunk in Love," featuring her husband, the
rapper Jay Z, earned her nods for best video and best
collaboration. Her songs "Partition" and "Pretty Hurts" also
earned nominations in categories including best cinematography,
direction, choreography and social message.
Pharrell Williams' "Happy," which has spawned fan videos
worldwide, Sia's "Chandelier" and Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball"
are also up for best video. Pop singers Katy Perry and Ariana
Grande, as well as New Zealand teenage singer Lorde and British
R&B vocalist Sam Smith earned multiple nominations.
The awards show, which hands out "Moonman" statuettes of an
astronaut planting and MTV flag, will also help unveil Madison
Square Garden Co's revamped Forum arena in Inglewood,
California.
The Video Music Awards began in 1984 and helped propel the
young cable channel, now owned by Viacom Inc, as a
player in the entertainment industry.
Grande, R&B singer Usher and Australian rock group 5 Seconds
of Summer are slated to perform at the awards show.
At last year's show, Cyrus' sexually explicit "twerk" dance
overshadowed the awards ceremony and dominated news headlines
the following week.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Richard Chang)