New music service courts tech-averse listeners

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 13 A simple new online music
service will launch across Europe and North America this week
aimed at the millions who like music but struggle with the
technology to find and listen to it.
Rara.com, which will be pre-loaded on some HP
laptops and smartphones using Google's Android
operating system, will offer 10 million tracks for a
subscription from around 99 pence or cents a month at the
outset.
The service, also accessible via an Internet web page, will
be in 15 European countries and the United States from Tuesday,
and Canada and Mexico later this week, the company said.
"I believe that almost all of the services that are
available today are targeted at tech-savvy people who know quite
a lot about music," Chief Executive Rob Lewis told Reuters in an
interview. "That is only 20 percent of consumers, we are
interested in the 80 percent."
Several new online music services have launched in recent
years, seeking to tap in to the move to online music and provide
an alternative to Apple's iTunes music offering.
Many struggled or eventually disappeared as they spent
months negotiating terms with an often inflexible music industry
unwilling to relinquish control of its content at a time when
illegal online piracy was raging.
Rara.com's subscription will rise after three months to
$4.99 or 4.99 pounds for computer users and 9.99 to include
smartphones or tablets.
It will also be available in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia,
New Zealand and Singapore before Christmas and launch soon on
Apple's iOS operating system.
"I think there is a recognition throughout the entire
industry that despite huge efforts by many parties, digital is
nowhere near the penetration that the CD was just 18 months
after its launch," Lewis said.
The service, which will carry no advertising, has been
heavily tested on elder consumers and those put off from buying
digital music because they found it too complicated.
Low initial prices were designed to attract customers unsure
about signing up to new services before they knew how they
worked, Lewis said.
The service will be run by Lewis, a co-founder of the
successful Omnifone music technology service, which provides a
white label music platform enabling other companies such as Sony
Ericsson to launch their own branded music offerings. Omnifone
will power the new rara.com service.
The service will offer curated channels playing different
genres of music, which could in time be suitable for cars.
"We put a small team together with the task to build a music
service that everyone's grandmother could use," Lewis said.
"It's unbelievably easy."