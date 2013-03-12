New Web TV service can differentiate Vevo from YouTube: CEO

| AUSTIN, Texas March 12
AUSTIN, Texas March 12 Vevo, the music video
streaming service, will begin webcasting linear, pre-programmed
videos as a stepping stone to landing distribution deals with
cable providers - and diminishing its reliance on Google Inc's
YouTube, Vevo CEO Rio Caraeff said in an interview
Tuesday.
With the launch of Vevo TV, users can now play non-stop
music videos from their smartphones, Xbox and Roku set-top
devices or from Vevo's website without having to "lean forward
to search every four minutes" for a new song, Caraeff said.
Vevo, which is financed by Sony Music Entertainment,
Universal Music Group and hosts videos from EMI, has been the
most popular content provider for YouTube. Vevo has hosted clips
on its own site for years, but it has been overshadowed by the
world's largest video site, where users can call up a song
on-demand with a simple search query.
But Vevo TV's launch on Tuesday foreshadows the company's
efforts to lock in a distribution deal for its music videos via
a major cable or satellite provider as early as this year,
Caraeff told Reuters at the South by Southwest Festival in
Austin, Texas.
"It's human programmed, like the way it used to be," Caraeff
said. "It complements our on-demand business and it's not at the
expense of what we already do."
Vevo's move to strengthen its own brand and look for
alternative distribution outlets comes at a time when both
Google and Apple Inc are reportedly looking to debut
their own streaming music services in a highly-fragmented market
that also includes players like Pandora and closely-held
Spotify.
While declining to comment specifically about Google and
Apple's music streaming ambitions, or how Google's own service
might affect Vevo, Caraeff said it would be beneficial to the
industry to have well-heeled, tech giants entering the
cut-throat market that has so far not produced any clear
winners.
"It's not like one company is going to win everything,"
Caraeff said. "There are different consumers who have different
needs at different times in their life on different platforms in
different countries. There are rooms for dozens of players. But
it is true that it only kicks in economically at a tremendous
scale."
Aside from the prospect of Google launching a competing
product, Vevo is currently locked in protracted negotiations to
renew its contract with YouTube, whose visitors stream 3.8
billion Vevo clips a month.
Caraeff acknowledged that fees from YouTube represented the
"biggest spoke in our wheel." But Vevo was steadily building up
other revenue sources, including original content offerings and
live concerts that already contribute 30 percent of the
company's revenue and could be more if Vevo TV takes off,
Caraeff said.
"We look forward to having a long relationship with
YouTube," he said. "That said, it is important for us to build
our brand, to establish our identity off of YouTube. We think
this will help us further differentiate our company."