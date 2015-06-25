UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift to put hit album "1989" on Apple Music

(Adds Apple response)

June 25 Pop star Taylor Swift said she would put her latest hit album "1989" on Apple Music, days after Apple Inc did an about-face, agreeing to pay artists during a free trial of its new streaming music service.

Apple on Monday bowed to pressure from Swift and some independent music groups and labels after its decision of not paying artists created a furor in the music community.

"After the events of this week, I've decided to put 1989 on Apple Music ... and happily so," Swift tweeted on Thursday.

This isn't the Grammy-award winning artist's first fight with music streaming services.

She pulled her entire catalog of music from online streaming platform Spotify last November and refused to offer "1989" on streaming services, saying the business had shrunk the numbers of paid album sales drastically.

Swift said on Thursday her decision was not because of any exclusive deal between her and Apple.

It was not clear if Swift had inked any deal with other services such as Spotify.

Spotify was not immediately available for comment.

"This is simply the first time it's felt right in my gut to stream my album. Thank you, Apple, for your change of heart." Swift tweeted to her more than 59 million followers.

An Apple spokesman said the company was "thrilled" to offer Swift's entire catalog, along with over 30 million songs by other artists, when Apple Music debuts next week. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)