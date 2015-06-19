Taylor Swift's '1989' will not be offered on Apple Music

LOS ANGELES, June 19 Pop star Taylor Swift will
not be making her hit album "1989" available on Apple Inc's
upcoming streaming service, the singer's label said
Friday.
Apple Music, which will launch at the end of June, will
offer subscribers a large catalog of songs for a subscription
fee of $10 a month, but Swift's "1989," her fifth studio album,
will not be offered on any streaming service, her label Big
Machine Group said.
Representatives for Apple did not respond to requests for
comment.
Swift pulled her entire catalog of music from online
streaming platform Spotify last November and refused to offer
her latest record "1989" on streaming services, saying the
business had "shrunk the numbers of paid album sales
drastically."
The move, while risky, paid off for the 25-year-old singer
as "1989" became the biggest debut of 2014. It has sold more
than 4.9 million albums in the U.S. since its October release.
Swift's back catalog remains available on streaming services
that require a paid subscription, her label said.
Apple Music, unveiled earlier this month, will not offer a
free, ad-supported on-demand streaming service like Spotify or
Pandora.
The music industry has supported Apple bringing its vast
music library to paid streaming, and the company said it will
pay 70 percent of the music subscription revenue to music
owners.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Leslie Adler)