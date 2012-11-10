Taylor Swift to headline 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

LOS ANGELES Nov 9 Country-pop star Taylor Swift
will ring in the New Year in the United States as the headline
act on TV special "New Year's Rockin' Eve," which will feature a
two-hour tribute to late host Dick Clark, organizers said on
Friday.
Swift, whose new album "Red" racked up more than 1 million
copies in first week U.S. sales, will perform live in New York's
Times Square on Dec. 31, just before the ball drops to bring in
2013.
The New Year's Eve music special for ABC television was
hosted for four decades by legendary TV and music producer Clark
before his death in April at age 82.
This year the show will be helmed again by Clark's recent
co-host - "American Idol" host and radio DJ Ryan Seacrest -
under the title "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan
Seacrest," ABC and dick clark productions said.
The evening will kick off with a two-hour tribute to the
host of TV dance show "American Bandstand" that will feature
clips of Clark's long career, and remembrances by musicians and
industry celebrities.
The 5-1/2 hour show will also feature other musical guests,
yet to be announced, and report on New Year celebrations around
the globe.