UPDATE 2-Musk, other tech chiefs back artificial intelligence startup with $1 bln

SAN FRANCISCO/BENGALURU Dec 11 Some of the most
prominent executives in the technology industry, including Tesla
Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk, are backing a non-profit
artificial intelligence research company with funding of $1
billion.
The effort announced on Friday, known as OpenAI, joins a
number of other initiatives by prominent companies like Google,
Apple and IBM to tap advanced computer technology to solve
problems such as recognizing faces or translating languages.
"Our goal is to advance digital intelligence in the way that
is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole, unconstrained by
a need to generate financial return," a blog post on OpenAI's
website said. (bit.ly/1lBMdz9)
Predicting that human-level artificial intelligence will
eventually arrive, the backers argued that it was vital to have
a research institution like OpenAI in place to seek "a good
outcome for all over its own self-interest."
Musk has been critical of the possible harm from artificial
intelligence, telling Massachusetts Institute of Technology
students that "If I had to guess at what our biggest existential
threat is, it's probably that," according to a report in the
Guardian.
He will be co-chair of the non-profit with technology
venture capitalist Sam Altman, who has backed Reddit.
OpenAI's list of donors include PayPal Holding Inc
co-founder Peter Thiel, LinkedIn Corp co-founder Reid
Hoffman and Musk himself.
The venture's research director is Ilya Sutskever, a former
research scientist at Google, and its chief technology officer
is Greg Brockman.
While the backers have ponied up a vast sum, OpenAI said it
expects to spend a "tiny fraction" of the $1 billion in the next
few years.
Other backers include Amazon.com Inc's cloud unit
Amazon Web Services, Indian IT giant Infosys and Greg
Brockman, former chief technology officer of payments startup
Stripe.
