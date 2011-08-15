Canada mutual fund assets up 0.15 pct in July

* AUM at C$791.7 bln in July, up from C$790.5 bln in June
TORONTO, Aug 15 Canadian mutual fund assets
under management rose 0.15 percent in July from June as buying
of balanced funds offset a flow out of equity funds, industry
figures showed on Monday.
Managed assets in Canada's mutual fund industry rose to
C$791.7 billion ($807.9 billion) in July from C$790.5 billion
at the end of June, and from C$701.4 billion at the end of July
2010, according to the Investment Funds Institute of Canada.
The month-over-month rise was made up of C$566.4 million in
net sales along with about C$2.4 billion in asset growth in
long-term mutual funds, which was offset by a market-driven
decline in the value of short-term funds.
IFIC said that beginning with its July report, it is
supplementing its data with statistics from financial services
industry consultant Investor Economics on non-IFIC members in
order to better reflect the size and activity of the Canadian
mutual fund industry.
Stand-alone funds experienced net redemptions of C$324
million for total assets of C$597.7 billion, while
fund-of-funds -- funds that purchase other mutual funds rather
than investing directly in underlying securities -- had net
sales of C$1.25 billion, and assets of C$161.3 billion.
Looking across asset classes, investors bailed out of
equity funds to the tune of C$963.5 billion. Balanced funds, on
the other hand, had net sales of C$1.3 billion in the month.
"People aren't leaving the market, they are just
redeploying to different asset classes, and apparently balanced
is taking majority of it," said Eddy Eng, senior economist at
IFIC.
Bond funds had net sales of C$99.9 million, for C$102.7
billion in assets under management. Specialty funds had net
sales of C$106 million for total assets of C$19.1 billion.
Total long-term fund assets under management came to
C$756.9 billion and money market funds amounted to C$34.8
billion.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
