Fairholme's Fernandez resigns as fund falters

NEW YORK Oct 19 Fairholme Capital Management, whose flagship portfolio was one of the top performing U.S. mutual funds over the last decade, but has fallen dramatically this year, said on Wednesday its president has resigned.

Charles Fernandez, who has been closely associated with Fairholme founder Bruce Berkowitz for more than a decade, "resigned as an officer and employee of Fairholme Capital Management" on Oct. 17, the Miami-based mutual fund firm said in a filing on Wednesday.

The $8.9 billion Fairholme Fund has fallen 26 percent his year, putting a dent in its long-term performance. Over the last 10 years, the fund has beaten 90 percent of its peers, but over the last year it has beaten none. The fund has returned an average 7.7 percent annually over the last 10 years, more than double the Standard & Poor's 500 index's 3.4 percent gain.

Known for making big bets in a few companies, the fund has been hurt this year by large positions in American International Group Inc (AIG.N) and Bank of America Corp (BAC.N).

The company did not offer any further explanation on why Fernandez departed.

Berkowitz and Fernandez were known to be very close and the pair even lived next to each other in waterfront homes in Florida. The pair felt their location -- far from Wall Street -- helped their investment decisions.

Only last year, Berkowitz was named fund manager of the decade by research firm Morningstar. According to Lipper, Fernandez was listed as co-manager of the firm's three portfolios, the Fairholme (FAIRX) Fairholme Focused Income (FOCIX) and Fairholme Allocation (FAAFX) until he resigned. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Andre Grenon)