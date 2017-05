NEW YORK, April 20 Investors poured $1.5 billion into U.S.-based funds that invest in non-domestic stocks during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the fifth straight week of inflows.

The data, which covers the seven days through April 19, comes days ahead of a presidential election in France that is being closely watched by markets.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)