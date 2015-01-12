AmerisourceBergen to acquire MWI Veterinary Supply for about $2.5 bln

BRIEF-Mainstreet Equity reports Q2 FFO increased 5 pct to $7.2 mln
* Purchased 245 units of residential apartments for $23.1 million ($94,000 per unit) in Q2 2017
Jan 12 Pharmaceutical products distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp said it will buy MWI Veterinary Supply Inc, an animal health products distributor, for about 2.5 billion.
AmerisourceBergen said it will pay $190 per MWI share, representing a premium of about 8 percent over the stock's Friday close.
The company expects to finance the deal through a combination of cash and long-term debt. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results

* Agrofresh Solutions- net sales for Q1 of 2017 were up 15 percent versus Q1 of 2016, due to smartfresh growth in Brazil, Chile & Harvista growth in Argentina