AmerisourceBergen to acquire MWI Veterinary Supply for about $2.5 bln

Jan 12 Pharmaceutical products distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp said it will buy MWI Veterinary Supply Inc, an animal health products distributor, for about 2.5 billion.

AmerisourceBergen said it will pay $190 per MWI share, representing a premium of about 8 percent over the stock's Friday close.

The company expects to finance the deal through a combination of cash and long-term debt. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
