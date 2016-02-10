Myanmar's 2nd round of bank licences attracts 13 foreign lenders - central bank

| YANGON
YANGON Feb 10 A total of 13 banks, mostly
Taiwanese, answered a call from Myanmar's central bank for
expressions of interest in a second round of foreign bank
licencing aimed at further liberalising a sector that was
previously off-limits to international players.
Some eight of the banks listed in an official central bank
statement on Feb. 8 as taking part in the second round are from
Taiwan. Other countries represented are Vietnam, South Korea,
India and Mauritius.
The second round was opened late last year with hopes of
bolstering foreign investment into the country, though the
central bank has not said how many licenses will be granted.
Banking services for Myanmar's 51 million people are still
severely limited in industry is dominated by financial
institutions with ties to the former military regime.
A first round in 2014 saw nine banks from Australia, Japan,
Malaysia, China, Singapore, and Thailand, win licences to
operate in Myanmar, in a limited capacity. Banks from countries
that won licences in 2014 were barred from entering the second
round.
According to the central bank, Taiwan's Cathay United Bank
Co, E. SUN Commercial Bank, Taiwan Business Bank
and Taiwan Cooperative Bank all applied.
The other Taiwanese contenders were Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial
Bank Co, Mega International Commercial Bank Co
, First Commercial Bank and CTBC Bank Co
.
South Korea's Shinhan Bank and KB Kookmin Bank
were also on the list, as were the State Bank of
India and the State Bank of Mauritius and the Bank
for Investment and Development of Vietnam.
Among the winners of licences in 2014 were ANZ Banking Group
Ltd, Australia's fourth-largest lender by assets,
Thailand's Bangkok Bank PCL and Japan's three biggest
lenders - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group Inc and Mizuho Financial Group
Inc.
All have started operations, though services they can offer
are limited.
The winners of preliminary licence approval will be
announced ay the end of the first quarter of 2016, according to
the central bank.
