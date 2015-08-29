Myanmar sets $2.80 daily minimum wage in bid to boost investment

YANGON Aug 29 Myanmar has set a minimum wage of
3,600 kyat ($2.80) for an eight-hour work day, a move likely to
boost investment in the fast-growing country's garment industry.
The decision on a minimum wage, which follows two years of
often acrimonious debate between garment factory owners and
labour unions, was announced on Saturday.
Myanmar's government has targeted garments for rapid growth,
and Saturday's statement may help spur this, as it gives clarity
on the law and labour costs to global apparel brands buying
clothes from Myanmar.
Companies that have pushed for creation of a minimum wage
include giant Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz, which
works with 13 factories in Myanmar, and U.S. retailer Gap Inc
, which buys from two.
Once a thriving industry, Myanmar's garment sector was hit
hard by sanctions imposed by the United States, stripped of
trade benefits and abandoned by brands who feared the
reputational risk associated with the former junta.
In a bid to change this, Myanmar lawmakers passed a minimum
wage law in 2013, but negotiations between employers, trade
unions and the government were delayed by garment workers'
strikes and threats from garment factory owners - many from
China and South Korea - to close if the minimum wage was set too
high.
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE
Under the newly-established level, Myanmar's minimum monthly
pay would be around $67 a month, based on a six-day work week,
giving it a competitive advantage over thriving garment makers
such as Vietnam and Cambodia where the monthly minimum wage
ranges from $90 to $128, according to the International Labor
Organization.
Myanmar's announcement only stated the wage-rule for a
"standard eight-hour work day". It did not mention overtime
compensation.
Saturday's statement comes less than three months before
Myanmar's first free elections in 25 years. Nobel laureate Aung
San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy is widely expected
to comfortably win the poll.
The approved wage would apply to workers across all sectors,
but exclude small and family-run businesses that employ fewer
than 15 people, National Minimum Wage Committee, a forum
comprising all negotiating parties, said in state-run Myanma
Ahlin newspaper.
The wage will come into effect on Sept. 1.
Myanmar exported $1.5 billion of clothes and materials in
2014, up from $1.2 billion the previous year and $947 million in
2012, according to the Global Trade Atlas.
The World Bank has projected that Myanmar's economy will
expand about 8 percent in the current fiscal year.
