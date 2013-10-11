CORRECTED-Myanmar awards contracts for 16 onshore blocks -ministry

(Corrects headline to show blocks are onshore, not offshore)
YANGON Oct 11 Italy's Eni, India's
ONGC Videsh and Malaysia's Petronas were
among the winners of contracts for 16 onshore energy blocks in
Myanmar, an energy ministry official said on Friday.
Thirteen of the 16 contracts were production sharing deals
and the rest were petroleum recovery contracts, said the
official, who sought anonymity because he was not authorised to
speak to the media.
Eni, Petronas, ONGC, Pakistan's Petroleum Exploration (PVT)
and Canada's Pacific Hunt Energy Corp each won contracts to
operate two blocks, according to a list of the winners seen by
Reuters.
For the first time in Myanmar, the winners would be required
to perform Environment Impact Assessments before final approval
from the country's investment commission, the official added.
(Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)