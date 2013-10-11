TABLE-Winners of 16 new onshore energy blocks in Myanmar

Oct 11 Following is a table listing the winners
of 16 onshore energy blocks awarded in Myanmar, according to the
energy ministry.
Production Sharing Contracts:
No Block/Area Company awarded
1 B-2 (Zebyutaung-Nandaw) ONGC Videsh, India
2 K (Yamethin) Eni, Italy
3 O (Pathein) Petroleum Exploration, Pakistan
4 EP-1 (Kyaukkyi-Mindon) Brunei National Petroleum
5 EP-3 (Thegon-Shwegu) ONGC Videsh, India
6 IOR-5 (Htantabin) Petronas, Malaysia
7 C-1 (Indaw-Yenan) Pacific Hunt Energy, Canada
8 H (Taungoo-Pyinmana) Pacific Hunt Energy, Canada
9 J (Mawlamyine) Petroleum Exploration, Pakistan
10 MOGE-4 (Myintha) CAOG S.a.r.l., Luxembourg
11 EP-4 (Mayaman) JSOC Bashneft, Russia
12 RSF-5 (Ondwe) Eni, Italy
13 MOGE-3 PTTEP South Asia Ltd. + Palang
(Padaukpin-Natmi) Sophon Offshore, Thailand
Petroleum Recovery Contracts:
No Block/Area Company awarded
14 IOR-4 (Pyay) MPRL E & P Pte, British Virgin Isl.
15 IOR-6 (Myanaung) MPRL E & P Pte, British Virgin Isl.
16 IOR-7 (Shwepyitha) Petronas, Malaysia
NOTES:
- With a total of $13.6 billion from 64 projects, the oil
and gas sector has attracted the largest share of total foreign
investment in Myanmar
- Myanmar exported $3.7 billion worth of gas mainly to
neighbouring Thailand in the 2012-2013 (April/March) fiscal
year, up from $3.5 billion in 2011-2012 and $2.4 billion in
2008-2009.
- Proceeds from the sale of gas are expected to climb later
this fiscal year following the start of operations of a pipeline
from western Rakhine state on the Bay of Bengal to China.