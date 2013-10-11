TABLE-Winners of 16 new onshore energy blocks in Myanmar

Oct 11 Following is a table listing the winners of 16 onshore energy blocks awarded in Myanmar, according to the energy ministry. Production Sharing Contracts: No Block/Area Company awarded 1 B-2 (Zebyutaung-Nandaw) ONGC Videsh, India 2 K (Yamethin) Eni, Italy 3 O (Pathein) Petroleum Exploration, Pakistan 4 EP-1 (Kyaukkyi-Mindon) Brunei National Petroleum 5 EP-3 (Thegon-Shwegu) ONGC Videsh, India 6 IOR-5 (Htantabin) Petronas, Malaysia 7 C-1 (Indaw-Yenan) Pacific Hunt Energy, Canada 8 H (Taungoo-Pyinmana) Pacific Hunt Energy, Canada 9 J (Mawlamyine) Petroleum Exploration, Pakistan 10 MOGE-4 (Myintha) CAOG S.a.r.l., Luxembourg 11 EP-4 (Mayaman) JSOC Bashneft, Russia 12 RSF-5 (Ondwe) Eni, Italy 13 MOGE-3 PTTEP South Asia Ltd. + Palang (Padaukpin-Natmi) Sophon Offshore, Thailand Petroleum Recovery Contracts: No Block/Area Company awarded 14 IOR-4 (Pyay) MPRL E & P Pte, British Virgin Isl. 15 IOR-6 (Myanaung) MPRL E & P Pte, British Virgin Isl. 16 IOR-7 (Shwepyitha) Petronas, Malaysia NOTES: - With a total of $13.6 billion from 64 projects, the oil and gas sector has attracted the largest share of total foreign investment in Myanmar - Myanmar exported $3.7 billion worth of gas mainly to neighbouring Thailand in the 2012-2013 (April/March) fiscal year, up from $3.5 billion in 2011-2012 and $2.4 billion in 2008-2009. - Proceeds from the sale of gas are expected to climb later this fiscal year following the start of operations of a pipeline from western Rakhine state on the Bay of Bengal to China.