Google's Schmidt tells Myanmar a free Internet can anchor reform

| YANGON, March 22
YANGON, March 22 The Internet has the power to
prevent Myanmar's leaders from backsliding on the country's
rapid transformation that has taken place since the military
government stepped aside two years ago,
Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt said on Friday.
Speaking to an audience of young entrepreneurs and students
in the main city of Yangon, he said the Internet can empower
Myanmar's people.
"Your government had made an incredibly important political
decision. Open up the country to foreign ideas, to the Internet,
to your own communications, to your own newspapers," he said.
Schmidt, who raised eyebrows with a trip to North Korea in
January, is visiting the former Burma as part of a trip to Asia
that also took in India. He is due to meet Myanmar's president,
Thein Sein, later on Friday.
The president has overseen a rapid transformation of the
political and economic landscape since he took office in March
2011 after the military stepped aside following almost five
decades in power.
"The Internet will make it impossible to go back," Schmidt
said.
Asked for his advice on developing the sector, he said, to
loud applause: "Well, first, try to keep the government out of
regulating the Internet."
Newspapers and the Internet were subject to strict
censorship under the military but the state has relaxed its
control under Thein Sein and will allow private daily newspapers
from next month.
Myanmar is Asia's newest frontier market for foreign
investors. Its telecoms sector is untapped with mobile
penetration among the 60 million population estimated at a
meagre 5-10 percent.
A planned modernisation of telecoms infrastructure and an
expected boom in mobile phone usage will pave the way for the
entry of companies such as Google.
Google launched a version of its homepage for Myanmar,
www.google.com.mm, on Thursday.
"In the next few years the most profitable business in
Myanmar will be the telecommunications industry," Schmidt said.
NEW FRONTIER
A U.S. business delegation, which included Google, visited
Myanmar last month to explore opportunities. The delegation, led
by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), looked
into projects to boost access to the Internet, strengthen
transparent government and expand digital literacy, USAID said.
Despite Myanmar's liberalisation, human rights issues remain
a dark spot on its record.
Ethnic and religious conflicts continue to fester. In the
latest incident, up to 10 people died and buildings were set
ablaze in the town of Meikhtila in sectarian clashes between
Buddhists and Muslims.
Schmidt told his youthful audience companies like Google
were a force for good. "Technology empowers individuals. One
mobile phone in one village can record injustices."