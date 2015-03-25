Myanmar 2014/15 FDI swells to $8.1 bln - govt agency

| YANGON, March 25
YANGON, March 25 Foreign direct investment (FDI)
into Myanmar has soared to more than $8 billion this fiscal
year, $3 billion more than anticipated, owing to increased
activity in the energy, manufacturing and telecoms sectors, a
senior official said.
The investments reflect growing if cautious foreign interest
in one of Asia's last remaining untapped markets, which is
offering tax breaks and export tariff perks to create urgently
needed jobs for its 50 million people.
Myanmar received $4.1 billion in FDI in 2013/2014 and in
September announced a target of $5 billion for fiscal 2014/2015
running to the end of March as foreign firms won oil and gas
concessions and international hotel chains started moving in.
But Aung Naing Oo, head of the state-run Myanmar Investment
Commission, told Reuters that FDI had easily beat that to reach
$8.1 billion, thanks to the opening-up of its telecoms sector
and the courting of manufacturers and energy firms.
"Thirty-five percent of total FDI went into the energy
sector, while manufacturing and telecommunications attracted 25
percent each," Aung Naing Oo said.
It was unclear if the total referred to pledges or how much
had already been disbursed. Aung Naing Oo said the energy deals
were "for mid-term in the initial stage", without elaborating.
Myanmar's investment surge follows reforms launched in 2012
by President Thein Sein, a former general who enlisted help from
technocrats and global financial institutions to overhaul an
economy that wilted under sanctions and inept policymaking
during five decades of military rule.
The lifting of most Western embargoes has allowed foreign
access to sectors from banking, property and tourism to
factories, infrastructure, airports and agribusinesses.
The $8.1 billion in FDI is a staggering 25 times the $329.6
million received in 2009/2010, the year before the military
ceded power.
It compares with an estimated $11.8 billion of disbursed FDI
last year in Thailand, $12.3 billion in Vietnam and $4 billion
in Cambodia, according to official figures.
Norway's Telenor and Qatar's Ooredoo
launched Myanmar cellphone services last year while the
manufacturing sector has attracted firms such as Gap Inc
.
Oil and gas exploration has seen most investment activity,
with Chevron's Unocal announcing this week it had agreed
a $277 million contract for offshore block A-5.
Britain's BG Group and Australia's Woodside Petroleum
announced a $1 billion deal last week to explore in
four blocks off Rakhine state in the west of the country.
